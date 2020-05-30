Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2394
Light and Storm
Certainly seems that stormy is dominating now.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
4
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3498
photos
456
followers
173
following
655% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
29th May 2020 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
chicago
Kim
ace
Oooh, those are moody blue clouds!
May 31st, 2020
Teriyaki
Some serious drama there!
May 31st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is dramatic!
May 31st, 2020
Marnie
ace
Your caption fits both the image and the current unrest. Fabulous threatening light, love it.
May 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
