A lazy post...I spent the past 24 hours (not every minute of every hour, but 24 hours start to finish with lots of waiting time in between) making this sourdough rye bread (I discovered at the end I did not have the poppy or sesame seeds to roll in before baking, so used sunflower seeds which essentially just fall off). I used @jgpittenger 's recipe shared with me by @jyokota who made it the way it was supposed to look (see Junko's link below).
When Junko suggested posting and tagging (which many of you know we like to do), I was too lazy to (a) get my camera and (b) move the bread to a breadboard. Instead I spent more time than it would have taken to retake the picture using textures to hide the bad composition. And guess what, it didn't work!
See Junko's bread result at: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-06-03