Strawberry Moon Over Chicago by taffy
Strawberry Moon Over Chicago

It was clear tonight, with fluffy clouds drifting by as the moon moved across the sky.
Thanks for your response to the airplane at sunset last night!
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

