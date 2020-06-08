Previous
Scenes from Sunset by taffy
Photo 2402

Scenes from Sunset

A new triptych challenge - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43648/new-camera-challenge-diptych-triptych-in-the-style-of-david-hilliard - started, so I had that in mind as I photographed tonight's sunset. My thought was increasingly detailed and tighter views looking across the sky.
8th June 2020

Taffy

@taffy
2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details

Milanie
You must never tire of that view from your place. Beautiful. So colorful on black.
June 9th, 2020  
Mallory
Oh wow. These shots are just so incredible.
June 9th, 2020  
Spanner
Incredible - fav
June 9th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen
Amazing!
June 9th, 2020  
