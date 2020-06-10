Previous
Exit Only! by taffy
Photo 2404

Exit Only!

This is the exit ramp for the UIC-Hastead stop of the "L" -- the commuter train system in Chicago. At this particular point, it goes down the center of I-90 east-west expressway and out of the city. It was a beautiful day for a walk!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
