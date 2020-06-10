Sign up
Photo 2404
Exit Only!
This is the exit ramp for the UIC-Hastead stop of the "L" -- the commuter train system in Chicago. At this particular point, it goes down the center of I-90 east-west expressway and out of the city. It was a beautiful day for a walk!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
b&w
,
lines
,
trains
,
chicago
,
elevated
,
sort of an abstract
