A New View!

Huge event today as we got together in person with a couple we know in person. They have a balcony so that we could sit 6 feet apart, wearing masks, and they've been self-quarantining since March. And, they have a great view of the lakefront, looking over to museum campus (we're seeing the aquarium and planetarium. Lake levels are at record highs and you can see on the point going out to the planetarium that the entire first step is under water.