Tribute to Chocolate Chip Cookies

People who know me, even only a little, quickly learn I'm a cookie monster with a particular weakness for chocolate chips (which I put in everything possible). I cannot be trusted to share them fairly even when I mean well - no willpower. I made these a few weeks ago and of course there are none left. But I've been thinking of them for the past few hours and decided to post this in memory of a great batch. I can't make another batch as I'll just each them.