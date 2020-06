Big Bird of 1979

For the past 2 weeks, I've been digitizing photo albums to create space on the shelves. Today I found a box from the late 1970s that included a two contact sheets and 2 b&w photos from a darkroom course I had taken as a way to relax while in grad school. It was kind of interesting to look back and see what I was focusing on back then. I did a bit of clean up in photoshop -- some lines that made no sense and a bunch of clutter on the beach.