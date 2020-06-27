Previous
After the Rainbow 1 by taffy
I'm so glad you liked yesterday's post of the rainbow. I spent so much time cloning out the raindrops that it wasn't until today that I went through the photos from later that night as the sun set. Friends who live here agree that it was one of the more amazing displays of color we have ever seen. This scene is looking north (yesterday's was looking east, a little earlier the sun was setting). It was quite a show! And better on black.
In four days we should be on Beaver Island with views quite the opposite of this.
Taffy

Junko Y ace
What amazing iridescence of colors! I totally missed yesterday's sky of color and rainbow. But so glad yOU captured it so beautifully.
June 28th, 2020  
Milanie ace
These colors are beautiful - both in the sky and on ground level!
June 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wow, amazing colour!
June 28th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Absolutely stunning!
June 28th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love the colors and light...Outstanding capture :)
June 28th, 2020  
