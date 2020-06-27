After the Rainbow 1

I'm so glad you liked yesterday's post of the rainbow. I spent so much time cloning out the raindrops that it wasn't until today that I went through the photos from later that night as the sun set. Friends who live here agree that it was one of the more amazing displays of color we have ever seen. This scene is looking north (yesterday's was looking east, a little earlier the sun was setting). It was quite a show! And better on black.

In four days we should be on Beaver Island with views quite the opposite of this.