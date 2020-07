A Walk in the Woods

Such a contrast to be on Beaver Island with woods surrounding us (this is the 'road' to our driveway) compared to our life in a Chicago condo. And a welcome change to be able to walk around outside, mask in pocket for the occasional meeting with another person. Fresh air is fantastic. Lots of cleaning of house and garden ahead, but this year, instead of a drag, it's sort of a joy!