Stairs by taffy
Photo 2424

Stairs

Our neighbors are remodeling and I went over to take photos as they are currently in Chicago. I like their lines of the stairs -- most Beaver Island houses use a lot of exposed wood in their construction.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Taffy

