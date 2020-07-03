Sign up
Photo 2424
Stairs
Our neighbors are remodeling and I went over to take photos as they are currently in Chicago. I like their lines of the stairs -- most Beaver Island houses use a lot of exposed wood in their construction.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3530
photos
454
followers
173
following
664% complete
View this month »
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
Tags
lines
,
stairs
,
textures
