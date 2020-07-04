Happy Fern on Kuebler Trail

Happy 4th to fellow celebrants. Wishing for a more celebratory one in 2021!

Slowly but surely we are settling into our island setting. I met friend Vickey for a socially distance safe walk early afternoon, then spent the rest of the afternoon deep cleaning a bathroom including cleaning out the linen closet, medicine cabinet, and all the drawers. Satisfying, if not the normal way we'd celebrate the 4th here! Normally, we'd have had lunch in town at a friend's annual picnic party, walked to and watched the parade, come home for a few hours, and then headed to another friends' annual dinner and fireworks party. Instead, a great walk, a clean bathroom, and excellent dinner made by Jim. So, not bad.