Big Tree, Little Golfer

We're able to play golf at the 9-hole walking course on Beaver Island which I view as a luxury. Socially distancing is easy, and no need to touch anything. An additional treat is that they sell eggs and chicken in the clubhouse, as the owner of the course has a farm across the street. Hoping his veggies and tomatoes will be available in a few weeks or so -- last year some deer jumped his fence and destroyed almost the entire crop.