Photo 2429
Monster Emerges from the Sea
Some fun with a very calm lake tonight. I thought this looked like a fish emerging with its mouth wide open.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3535
photos
454
followers
172
following
665% complete
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Tags
blue
,
lake_michigan
,
water_play
Diana
ace
Beautiful image, love the ripples and sparkly splashes.
July 9th, 2020
