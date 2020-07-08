Previous
Next
Monster Emerges from the Sea by taffy
Photo 2429

Monster Emerges from the Sea

Some fun with a very calm lake tonight. I thought this looked like a fish emerging with its mouth wide open.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful image, love the ripples and sparkly splashes.
July 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise