Milkweed Starts to Bloom by taffy
Photo 2431

Milkweed Starts to Bloom

Just filling in a missing day. It's what the title says. But thanks for stopping by!
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Darlene
Great capture with so much detail.
July 13th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous closeup with superb detail! I don’t know this plant - have to check it out.
July 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Great image, very impressive dof. I have a TG-4 and love it but unfortunately broke the LCD screen when I dropped it about half a metre on to a soft landing when I was juggling stuff around in my hands. I thought it was pretty indestructable, had a protective screen on too. It's having a new LCD fitted now.
July 13th, 2020  
