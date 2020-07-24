Sign up
Photo 2444
Moon Minimalism
The crescent moon looked so lonely in that vast empty sky.
Better on black, of course.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
4
7
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
11
4
7
main_album
NIKON Z 6
23rd July 2020 8:58pm
moon
sunset
minimalism
beaver_island
Karly
ace
Love a minimalist piece of art - this is stunning. Very framable!
July 25th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
A great less is more image! Fav
July 25th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
The simplicity is most welcome, such a wonderful calmness- Fav! - on black even better
July 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Really beautiful, Taffy.
July 25th, 2020
