Moon Minimalism by taffy
Moon Minimalism

The crescent moon looked so lonely in that vast empty sky.
Better on black, of course.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Taffy

Karly ace
Love a minimalist piece of art - this is stunning. Very framable!
July 25th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
A great less is more image! Fav
July 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
The simplicity is most welcome, such a wonderful calmness- Fav! - on black even better
July 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Really beautiful, Taffy.
July 25th, 2020  
