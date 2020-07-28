Rainbow on the East Side - A Collaborate Project

We had a sudden storm and the sun came out. I said to Jim, "Darn, there's going to be a rainbow on the east side and I know I won't get there in time." About 10 minutes later, our friend Larry, sent me the original of this image asking what was happening on our side of the island (answer: just rain, but the sun is out). I imported his iPhone image to Lightroom, did some cropping and adjustments of HIS photo, and liked it so much I asked if I could post it tonight. With his permission, here is his photo, my edits - a collaborative project. Thanks, Larry!