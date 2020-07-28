Previous
Rainbow on the East Side - A Collaborate Project by taffy
Photo 2448

Rainbow on the East Side - A Collaborate Project

We had a sudden storm and the sun came out. I said to Jim, "Darn, there's going to be a rainbow on the east side and I know I won't get there in time." About 10 minutes later, our friend Larry, sent me the original of this image asking what was happening on our side of the island (answer: just rain, but the sun is out). I imported his iPhone image to Lightroom, did some cropping and adjustments of HIS photo, and liked it so much I asked if I could post it tonight. With his permission, here is his photo, my edits - a collaborative project. Thanks, Larry!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Taffy

@taffy
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is fabulous, so much going on in that sky! Well done both of you
July 29th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful rainbow capture
July 29th, 2020  
Kathy ace
What an amazing sky. I like how the rainbow seems to separate the good weather from the bad.
July 29th, 2020  
