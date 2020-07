We went back to owl-land on the east side as we are determined to photograph an owl in flight. We saw the younger of the two juveniles and stalked it for awhile, from tree to tree. No clear in-flight shots from today but still fun to photograph as it (he? she?) moved about. I did get one really clear flight shot, but sadly, missing its head!July 31st is the last day for the technique-stopaction challenge. Think about posting one from this month. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43786/technical-challenge-106-stop-action