Photo 2451
Presenting, the Sun
The lake was smooth and the sunset just beautiful. Jim helped me by tossing the rocks in as I found I was not coordinated enough to toss a rock and capture the splash in time.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
6
7
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3558
photos
458
followers
172
following
671% complete
932
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st August 2020 8:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
lake_michigan
,
water_crown
Beau
ace
Wow... incredible.
August 2nd, 2020
*lynn
ace
You are so good! fav
August 2nd, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
This is breathtaking!
August 2nd, 2020
Kathy
ace
What a gorgeous golden crown.
August 2nd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning! Great teamwork!
August 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Great splash capture - so crystal clear and that neat reflection. Jim did well in placing his throw!
August 2nd, 2020
