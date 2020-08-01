Previous
Presenting, the Sun by taffy
Presenting, the Sun

The lake was smooth and the sunset just beautiful. Jim helped me by tossing the rocks in as I found I was not coordinated enough to toss a rock and capture the splash in time.
1st August 2020

Taffy

taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Beau ace
Wow... incredible.
August 2nd, 2020  
*lynn ace
You are so good! fav
August 2nd, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is breathtaking!
August 2nd, 2020  
Kathy ace
What a gorgeous golden crown.
August 2nd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning! Great teamwork!
August 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Great splash capture - so crystal clear and that neat reflection. Jim did well in placing his throw!
August 2nd, 2020  
