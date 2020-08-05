Walking the Beach

We've made the decision to sell the acreage that we own that is our buffer as we are currently the resident at the end of the road, and next to us is a large conservancy sand dune area. If it does sell, we could end up with neighbors between us and the dunes, but it seems silly at our age to keep holding onto the land. We'll see what happens. The realtor asked me to take photos of the property for the listing - it was fun to do but made me sad too. This image is of the lakefront immediately north of us...our property comes in around where the footsteps end. I think those are my footsteps actually from walking north to get the photo, but wasn't paying attention to where I was walking so am not sure.