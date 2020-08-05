Previous
Walking the Beach by taffy
Walking the Beach

We've made the decision to sell the acreage that we own that is our buffer as we are currently the resident at the end of the road, and next to us is a large conservancy sand dune area. If it does sell, we could end up with neighbors between us and the dunes, but it seems silly at our age to keep holding onto the land. We'll see what happens. The realtor asked me to take photos of the property for the listing - it was fun to do but made me sad too. This image is of the lakefront immediately north of us...our property comes in around where the footsteps end. I think those are my footsteps actually from walking north to get the photo, but wasn't paying attention to where I was walking so am not sure.
Kristina ace
Great photo! Change like that can be sad but who knows maybe you will end up having wonderful neighbors!
August 6th, 2020  
Heidi ace
Oh, that does sound sad. Hope there are good zoning laws about what is allowed to be built on this gorgeous piece of land.
Northern Illinois?
August 6th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
So gorgeous.
August 6th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@transatlantic99 It's an island in Lake Michigan, northwest of the northern end of the 'mitten' (the lower peninsula). Only zoned for homes...these days that usually means something big, so hoping for the best! People have been pretty good up here to build in a way that fits the landscape. And we will continue to have our place next door to the land so can enjoy it until construction starts. Hopefully they'll build over the fall/winter/spring!
August 6th, 2020  
