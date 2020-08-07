Previous
Frog Hammock by taffy
Frog Hammock

This little frog seemed so happy swinging in the breeze on a zucchini leaf. Not much of a pollinator so mostly just lazing in the breeze between some colorful blooms.
Taffy

