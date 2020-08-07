Sign up
Photo 2459
Frog Hammock
This little frog seemed so happy swinging in the breeze on a zucchini leaf. Not much of a pollinator so mostly just lazing in the breeze between some colorful blooms.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
0
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3566
photos
457
followers
177
following
673% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
6th August 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
frog
,
beaver_island
