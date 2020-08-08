Previous
Next
Not an Owl by taffy
Photo 2460

Not an Owl

We went hunting for flying owls but they must have been off hunting. So, we had to settle for a short hike to the remnants of an old farm. Fortunately, this dragonfly stopped by for a brief rest.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice detail and he's a gorgeous colour
August 9th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
But just as intriguing! That red! Those wings.
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise