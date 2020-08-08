Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2460
Not an Owl
We went hunting for flying owls but they must have been off hunting. So, we had to settle for a short hike to the remnants of an old farm. Fortunately, this dragonfly stopped by for a brief rest.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
2
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3567
photos
457
followers
177
following
673% complete
View this month »
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th August 2020 6:20pm
red
,
dragonfly
Kathy A
ace
Nice detail and he's a gorgeous colour
August 9th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
But just as intriguing! That red! Those wings.
August 9th, 2020
