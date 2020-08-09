Previous
Next
Just Stopping By to Say Hello by taffy
Photo 2461

Just Stopping By to Say Hello

What a glorious looking creature! I saw him or her scooting along the outdoor barbecue grill. So many colors, shapes and textures in one lone little creature a little over an inch long.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Absolutely amazing!
August 10th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
good closeup
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Picked up some debris along the way. Perhaps we should study this closely and design a cleaning implement with similar features. Great close up.
August 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Really incredible. He looks like his parts and pieces couldn’t make up their mind how they wanted to be arranged on his body.
August 10th, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
Really incredible! I've seen pictures of a moth like this before so looked it up...I think it's some kind of tussock moth. Sort of a critter built by committee.
August 10th, 2020  
Adi ace
yes, amazing, I seen them before they seem out of this world. Great caputure.
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this little fellow is amazing!
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise