Photo 2461
Just Stopping By to Say Hello
What a glorious looking creature! I saw him or her scooting along the outdoor barbecue grill. So many colors, shapes and textures in one lone little creature a little over an inch long.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
7
5
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3568
photos
457
followers
177
following
9
7
5
main_album
NIKON D610
8th August 2020 11:03am
Tags
insect
,
beaver_island
,
caterpillar i think
Milanie
ace
Absolutely amazing!
August 10th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
good closeup
August 10th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Picked up some debris along the way. Perhaps we should study this closely and design a cleaning implement with similar features. Great close up.
August 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Really incredible. He looks like his parts and pieces couldn’t make up their mind how they wanted to be arranged on his body.
August 10th, 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
Really incredible! I've seen pictures of a moth like this before so looked it up...I think it's some kind of tussock moth. Sort of a critter built by committee.
August 10th, 2020
Adi
ace
yes, amazing, I seen them before they seem out of this world. Great caputure.
August 10th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this little fellow is amazing!
August 10th, 2020
