Sunset tonight was so beautiful to watch. Unusual in that the color scheme was quite limited but so striking against the range of black contrasts. I actually have about 8 photos at different stages -- very hard to choose a 'finalist' to post. All taken with Tamron 150-600 as the rest of the sky was just okay.Collage version: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-08-13