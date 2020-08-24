Previous
Squash Blossom Conversation by taffy
Squash Blossom Conversation

Another shot from the garden. Thus far, lots of squash blossoms and not a single zucchini on the plant.
24th August 2020

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Stephomy
My butternut squash has been the same way. I keep getting blossoms, but they fall off before anything can happen.
August 25th, 2020  
KWind ace
Pretty close up. I like the colours.
August 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
No social distanciing here I see !! A beautifully detailed close-up, perhaps they are whispering to one another about the lack of pollination this year !!
August 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
They really seem to be having a chat ;-)
August 25th, 2020  
