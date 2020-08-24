Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2476
Squash Blossom Conversation
Another shot from the garden. Thus far, lots of squash blossoms and not a single zucchini on the plant.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3584
photos
455
followers
178
following
678% complete
View this month »
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd August 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
beaver_island
,
squash_blossom
Stephomy
My butternut squash has been the same way. I keep getting blossoms, but they fall off before anything can happen.
August 25th, 2020
KWind
ace
Pretty close up. I like the colours.
August 25th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No social distanciing here I see !! A beautifully detailed close-up, perhaps they are whispering to one another about the lack of pollination this year !!
August 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
They really seem to be having a chat ;-)
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close