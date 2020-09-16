Change of Pace

I've been enjoying using sourdough starter that @jyokota gave me, mostly making @jgpittenger 's rye bread recipe (very yummy). Branching out, today I made the sourdough cinnamon raisin (added walnuts too) from King Arthur's Flour website. Sadly, in the middle of baking, we lost power so it was guesswork about how much it had cooled over baking and how much more to bake it once power returned, about 45 minutes later. The joys of island living! BUT the good news was it was delicious!
Thanks for your kind response to the recent red sun photos. Skies have begun to clear again, thank goodness.