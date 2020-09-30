Previous
Next
Can You Find the Sun? by taffy
Photo 2509

Can You Find the Sun?

The cloud layers last night were remarkable.
Hint: sun is peeking out from a low spot in the scene
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise