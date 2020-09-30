Sign up
Photo 2509
Can You Find the Sun?
The cloud layers last night were remarkable.
Hint: sun is peeking out from a low spot in the scene
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3617
photos
440
followers
174
following
687% complete
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
Views
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th September 2020 6:17pm
Tags
sunset
,
beaver_island
