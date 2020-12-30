Previous
Pacific Ocean at Sunrise by taffy
Pacific Ocean at Sunrise

This started very much like the original in yesterday's image. Ironically, bringing up saturation in LR made the whole image look fake. So in PS, I used two different color fill layers, one in blue and one more of an orange. Then, I reduced opacity to fairly low, and used the layer mask with each to erase any of the color from the water and rocks. The morning was more of a soft lighten so I was rather pleased with myself for figuring out how to get the soft colors back in. The light was so trick with the black rocks and the very light tones in the sky and water.

One more day of voting for the WWYD199 challenge -- please check the finalists out if you haven't yet had a chance.

Original photo from September 2016.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

