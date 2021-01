I was listening to a webinar on minimalism (thanks @golftragic ) and thought this crop of the moon fit the bill. The takeaway for me is minimalism takes away all distractions so we 'see' with clarity -- whether it's a theme, an object, a feature, etc. So this to me is about the moon's details, including craters, shadows, color, and shape. In contrast the earlier one I posted was about the moon setting over the city, but not about the moon itself.