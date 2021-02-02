Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2602
What Was My Owner Thinking?
This poor bike probably hadn't planned to spend the night outside in the snow and I suspect its owner is going to be on foot for the near future.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3714
photos
451
followers
175
following
712% complete
View this month »
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st February 2021 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bike
,
chicago
,
ter-for2021
bkb in the city
Looks like you got a lot of snow. Great find and shot
February 3rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Goodness, that’s a lot of snow
February 3rd, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this one! Poor bike!
February 3rd, 2021
Lois
ace
Oh dear! That will need a bit of shoveling to get out!
February 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close