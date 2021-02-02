Previous
What Was My Owner Thinking? by taffy
What Was My Owner Thinking?

This poor bike probably hadn't planned to spend the night outside in the snow and I suspect its owner is going to be on foot for the near future.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
bkb in the city
Looks like you got a lot of snow. Great find and shot
February 3rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Goodness, that’s a lot of snow
February 3rd, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love this one! Poor bike!
February 3rd, 2021  
Lois ace
Oh dear! That will need a bit of shoveling to get out!
February 3rd, 2021  
