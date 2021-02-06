Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2606
Little Boxes Everywhere
I'm falling so far behind this month! Similar to one I'd posted earlier in color, but a tighter crop and for Flash of Red month, in b&w.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
4
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3720
photos
451
followers
175
following
713% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st February 2021 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
architecture
,
chicago
Lynda McG
ace
Love it! Fav
February 9th, 2021
Brigette
ace
very cool. So busy and engaging
February 9th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, this reminds me of the large TV type works of art in Millennium Park, not sure if they are still there but I hope so.
February 9th, 2021
CAT Carter19
ace
Fav for sure. I like how you can't see the sky just repeating reflective shapes and I love that you've done it monotone
February 9th, 2021
