Little Boxes Everywhere by taffy
Little Boxes Everywhere

I'm falling so far behind this month! Similar to one I'd posted earlier in color, but a tighter crop and for Flash of Red month, in b&w.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Lynda McG ace
Love it! Fav
February 9th, 2021  
Brigette ace
very cool. So busy and engaging
February 9th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, this reminds me of the large TV type works of art in Millennium Park, not sure if they are still there but I hope so.
February 9th, 2021  
CAT Carter19 ace
Fav for sure. I like how you can't see the sky just repeating reflective shapes and I love that you've done it monotone
February 9th, 2021  
