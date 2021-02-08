Previous
Out the Window by taffy
Photo 2608

Out the Window

Poor insulation has its advantages when it comes to photo ops. Not so much when it comes to staying warm in what is looking like the longest period of cold weather in 60 years.
8th February 2021

Taffy

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks so much better than it sounds! Lovely patterns and bokeh.
February 11th, 2021  
Yao RL
It would not be comfy, but indeed, makes an interesting photo.
February 11th, 2021  
Netkonnexion ace
Nice one. Lovely patterns.
February 11th, 2021  
