Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2608
Out the Window
Poor insulation has its advantages when it comes to photo ops. Not so much when it comes to staying warm in what is looking like the longest period of cold weather in 60 years.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
3
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3722
photos
451
followers
175
following
714% complete
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
937
2603
938
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st February 2021 1:13am
Tags
ice
,
bokeh
Diana
ace
That looks so much better than it sounds! Lovely patterns and bokeh.
February 11th, 2021
Yao RL
It would not be comfy, but indeed, makes an interesting photo.
February 11th, 2021
Netkonnexion
ace
Nice one. Lovely patterns.
February 11th, 2021
