Trees in the Fog

It's very wintry in Chicago but I've returned to some Grand Canyon images for further practice with PhotoShop (thanks Jane and Junko!). Taken in 2018 on a day when the canyon was quite socked in, but this turned out to be one of our favorite experiences while we were there. Processed including conversion to b&w, but felt it needed just a tad of green to 'work.'

Received Dose #2 this afternoon! Glad to see more doses are being released and hoping that everyone who wants it has the vaccine soon. Still think this is one of the few advantages of being old!