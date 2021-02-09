Previous
Trees in the Fog by taffy
Trees in the Fog

It's very wintry in Chicago but I've returned to some Grand Canyon images for further practice with PhotoShop (thanks Jane and Junko!). Taken in 2018 on a day when the canyon was quite socked in, but this turned out to be one of our favorite experiences while we were there. Processed including conversion to b&w, but felt it needed just a tad of green to 'work.'
Received Dose #2 this afternoon! Glad to see more doses are being released and hoping that everyone who wants it has the vaccine soon. Still think this is one of the few advantages of being old!
Taffy

Junko Y
This is an example of one I would have passed up pre-processing but I see how your processing brings out the structures, depth, and the feel of the weather. Fun processing together!
February 12th, 2021  
