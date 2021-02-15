Previous
Lily 1 by taffy
Lily 1

Before the massive snow storm, we had picked up a bouquet of lilies at Costco and they are now coming into full bloom. So I've decided to do a series of lily images this week ("portraits" of a lily, perhaps).
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Junko Y ace
Spectacular composition and gorgeous processing.
February 16th, 2021  
Rosie Kerr ace
Beautiful! Costco saves the day, again. :).
February 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
What an exquisite start, beautifully composed and processed.
February 16th, 2021  
