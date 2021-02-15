Sign up
Photo 2612
Lily 1
Before the massive snow storm, we had picked up a bouquet of lilies at Costco and they are now coming into full bloom. So I've decided to do a series of lily images this week ("portraits" of a lily, perhaps).
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3726
photos
450
followers
175
following
715% complete
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th February 2021 1:10pm
b&w
,
flower
,
lily
,
ter-for2021
Junko Y
ace
Spectacular composition and gorgeous processing.
February 16th, 2021
Rosie Kerr
ace
Beautiful! Costco saves the day, again. :).
February 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
What an exquisite start, beautifully composed and processed.
February 16th, 2021
