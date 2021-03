Landing at Midway Airport

I had a wonderful weekend with my two brothers and their wives, sharing memories and honoring our mom. I'm quite glad I went, though it did involve flying to Colorado (under 3 hour flight), double masked and with a shield, plus fully vaccinated. A little more crowded than I had hoped, but all in all, it worked out well. Still woefully behind but beginning to get back to normal again.

Cannot believe it is already March!