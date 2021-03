A Pretty Rose

I took so many photos of the beautiful flowers friends had sent in memory of my mom. They deserved to be seen in color, so I waited til this month assuming maybe someday I'd finish up February's Flash of Red. Probably won't, but oh well..

Slowly returning to "normal" life though of course, still not normal! But weather is warming up (Feb was awful), the sun has been shining, and it feels like spring is really going to happen.