Previous
Next
Sun Rays Shine Under the Clouds by taffy
Photo 2623

Sun Rays Shine Under the Clouds

We had some beautiful slivers of sun tonight, mostly within heavy gray clouds. I was glad to capture the spread of these looking west past the city limits.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
The light and the sun rays are remarkable.
March 25th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Stunning
March 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Those light rays and clouds are just awesome
March 25th, 2021  
Wylie ace
gorgeous sunlight
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise