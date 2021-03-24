Sign up
Photo 2623
Sun Rays Shine Under the Clouds
We had some beautiful slivers of sun tonight, mostly within heavy gray clouds. I was glad to capture the spread of these looking west past the city limits.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3737
photos
449
followers
174
following
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th March 2021 5:13pm
city
chicago
urban
sun_rays
Diane Owens
ace
The light and the sun rays are remarkable.
March 25th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Stunning
March 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Those light rays and clouds are just awesome
March 25th, 2021
Wylie
ace
gorgeous sunlight
March 25th, 2021
