A Spider Visits the Showy Ladyslipper

Getting settled on the island is taking quite a bit longer than I had anticipated, but things are coming along. At the grocery store today I heard the showy lady slippers were blooming along Kings Highway (our main paved road) not far from the airport runway. So I put on my wellies, parked on the side of the road and went hunting for them. Very excited to have found this one with the spider in the cup.