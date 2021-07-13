Previous
Dancing Across the Rocks by taffy
Photo 2703

Dancing Across the Rocks

This butterfly entertained Junko and me on our afternoon walk along the beach, after a long night and morning of rain. Junko's image is here: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2021-07-13
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Brigette ace
How delightful
July 14th, 2021  
