Clear Sky Over Beaver Island

It was Junko's last night visiting and we had been hoping for clear skies after the past few days of clouds and rains. The sky didn't disappoint. This was my first shot so the moon had not yet set, and it was illuminating the lake, sand, and beach trees on the dune. With the Milky Way overhead, it was quite the scene. As we photographed the Milky Way (Junko, Vickey, me), we watched the crescent moon slowly sink in the sky and turn bright orange.