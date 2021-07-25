Previous
Hanging About by taffy
Photo 2713

Hanging About

We've seen so many monarchs on the island this year, especially after the past few where the population felt like it was way down. They are such beauties.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Taffy

Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
July 28th, 2021  
