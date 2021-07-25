Sign up
Photo 2713
Hanging About
We've seen so many monarchs on the island this year, especially after the past few where the population felt like it was way down. They are such beauties.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3828
photos
453
followers
170
following
743% complete
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
5
1
2
main_album
NIKON Z 6
25th July 2021 9:32am
butterfly
monarch
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful capture
July 28th, 2021
