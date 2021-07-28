Previous
Preparing for Baroque on Beaver: How It's Done
Preparing for Baroque on Beaver: How It's Done

Robert Nordling is in his 12th year as Conductor of Beaver Island's Baroque on Beaver, the largely classical (but not all) musical festival that is celebrating its 20th year this year. For a small rural community, it's developed into a very impressive event of professional musicians and singers, with a few island choral volunteers. This year's program, if interested, is here: https://www.baroqueonbeaver.org/events/#program
I'm volunteering as event photographer which is a wonderful way for a non-musical person like me to be a part of the community. This is Robert at the pre-festival lecture talking about what it takes to prepare each year. An engaging, and really eye-opening, presentation.
