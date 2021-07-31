Previous
Rehearsing by taffy
Photo 2718

Rehearsing

Anthony Trionfo performed for the second of the two Gala nights and was terrific. I felt like a fly on the wall during rehearsal, with only the sound of his flute and the pianist accompanying him. What a privilege!
Taffy

@taffy
@taffy
Carrie Shepeard
I bet it sounded amazing!
August 2nd, 2021  
