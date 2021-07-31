Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2718
Rehearsing
Anthony Trionfo performed for the second of the two Gala nights and was terrific. I felt like a fly on the wall during rehearsal, with only the sound of his flute and the pianist accompanying him. What a privilege!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3833
photos
451
followers
170
following
744% complete
View this month »
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st July 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beaver_island
,
baroqueonbeaver2021
,
anthony_trionfo
Carrie Shepeard
I bet it sounded amazing!
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close