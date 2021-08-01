Previous
Traveling Light? Not So Much! by taffy
Traveling Light? Not So Much!

Most of the musicians for the Festival Orchestra and Festival Chorus arrived by ferry, where they were met by Board members and hosts to be taken to their housing and then on to the musicians dinner. It was fascinating to watch the various musical gear arriving with each of them. It's all I can do to photograph the various events and download the photos. I'm guessing most will be processed over the next several weeks. I'm realizing tonight it's impossible to stay on top of it at this point! Thanks for your encouraging comments!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Lynda McG ace
Great capture- fav
August 3rd, 2021  
