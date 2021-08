She'll Never See Me In Here

The elusive sandhill cranes hang out in a large field that I pass on the way into town. The way it works is that (a) if I do not have my camera, they are nearer the road and easily photographed OR (b) if I do have my camera with the long lens, they hide in the grasses about as far away from the road as they can. Guess what happened here!

Thank you for such a positive response to my recent setting sun! I took it with a superzoom and yes, it was 'real.'