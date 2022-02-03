Sign up
Photo 2809
Lines, Lines, and More Lines
Flash of Red today is b&w with an emphasis on lines. I thought these seats and railings fit the bill.
With family coming to visit, I suspect my 365 participation will be on pause.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th January 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lines
,
for2022
Milanie
ace
Those lines show great in b&w
February 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great lines - enjoy family time :)
February 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the lines and contrasts.
February 4th, 2022
Junko Y
ace
Talk about LINES! Nice angles
February 4th, 2022
