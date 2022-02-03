Previous
Next
Lines, Lines, and More Lines by taffy
Photo 2809

Lines, Lines, and More Lines

Flash of Red today is b&w with an emphasis on lines. I thought these seats and railings fit the bill.
With family coming to visit, I suspect my 365 participation will be on pause.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Those lines show great in b&w
February 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great lines - enjoy family time :)
February 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the lines and contrasts.
February 4th, 2022  
Junko Y ace
Talk about LINES! Nice angles
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise