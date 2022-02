Jane Pittenger @jgpittenger commented that she thought the original shot - https://365project.org/taffy/365/2022-02-07 - would look better without the fourth bird to the far left. The more I looked at the image, the more I thought her advice was right on target. In PS, I removed the left hand bird. Then I noticed the birds in the original image were a bit darker and muddier than made sense for a high key shot. This is the result of the cropping and re-editing. Thanks Jane for your advice!