Photo 2822
Osprey Spotting at Sunrise
Taken at Big Talbot State Park on the sunrise birding adventure.
For Flash of Red b&w emphasizing shape.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
4
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3939
photos
435
followers
169
following
773% complete
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
941
2821
2822
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th February 2022 7:00am
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
osprey
,
lone_tree
,
for2022
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful simple shot
February 20th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely composition!
February 20th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
Love this - a must on black
February 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
February 20th, 2022
