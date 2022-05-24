Previous
Next
Fancy House Finch by taffy
Photo 2853

Fancy House Finch

I saw this bird on a bird feeder while visiting in Colorado. And its significance is not the bird which is apparently a very common one, but it's that I FINALLY, after 3 years, think I understand layers and masks in Photoshop! This has about 8 layers in it, of the original photo, some textures, several masks, and several adjustments (lighting, hue/saturation, color balance, etc). All because it was such a beautiful bird but on such a boring feeder. Not to remember how I did this so I can do it again, but mostly I'm just happy that I can see how much I've learned from taking the photo classes I've been in. Photo was mine, two of the textures were from 'DailyTextures.com"
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Such a beautiful image. I myself still haven't grasped layers and masks yet but perhaps I should buckle down and learn.
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise