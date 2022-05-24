Fancy House Finch

I saw this bird on a bird feeder while visiting in Colorado. And its significance is not the bird which is apparently a very common one, but it's that I FINALLY, after 3 years, think I understand layers and masks in Photoshop! This has about 8 layers in it, of the original photo, some textures, several masks, and several adjustments (lighting, hue/saturation, color balance, etc). All because it was such a beautiful bird but on such a boring feeder. Not to remember how I did this so I can do it again, but mostly I'm just happy that I can see how much I've learned from taking the photo classes I've been in. Photo was mine, two of the textures were from 'DailyTextures.com"