Previous
Next
Photo 2855
Future Apples Growing Wild
At Little Sand Bay there are beautiful apple trees that we were lucky enough to see in full bloom last weekend. By the time we leave the island in fall, the trees will be laden with apples.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
pink
,
blossoms
,
beaver_island
,
apple_tree
,
flowering_trees
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
June 9th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Pretty close-up.
June 9th, 2022
