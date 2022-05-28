Previous
Future Apples Growing Wild by taffy
Photo 2855

Future Apples Growing Wild

At Little Sand Bay there are beautiful apple trees that we were lucky enough to see in full bloom last weekend. By the time we leave the island in fall, the trees will be laden with apples.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Taffy

Lin ace
Gorgeous!
June 9th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Pretty close-up.
June 9th, 2022  
